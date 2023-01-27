Dallas Greyhound bus hits, kills woman in crosswalk

A woman was hit and killed by a Greyhound bus in Downtown Dallas.

Dallas police said the victim was crossing Elm Street near Lamar Street just after midnight Friday.

She was reportedly in a crosswalk when she was struck. The bus’s rear wheels ran over her.

The bus had just left the Downtown Dallas Greyhound Station on its way to Monterrey, Mexico.

Police said the driver claimed he did not see the woman.

It’s not clear if the driver will be charged.