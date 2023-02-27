Dallas GameStop shooting suspect arrested, charged with capital murder

An 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Dallas GameStop earlier last month is now in the Dallas County Jail.

Jameson Mills was charged with capital murder by terror threat/other felony for the deadly shooting of 25-year-old Jacob Cohen.

Jameson Mills (Source: Dallas County Jail)

Court records say that on Feb. 19 Mills was inside the Pleasant Grove store with a 16-year-old when Cohen stopped to say something to them.

That's when the 16-year-old and Mills pulled out guns and began to open fire, according to surveillance video viewed by investigators.

Cohen pulled out a gun of his own and returned fire. He died inside the store.

The 16-year-old was shot and eventually taken into custody by Garland police.

Mills was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Mills had previously been arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon in June 2022, in which he posted a $500 bond, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

In December, his case was dismissed after he agreed to forfeit three firearms, according to court documents.

Mills' bond is set at $1 million.