Man shot and killed inside Dallas GameStop, 2 charged with capital murder

Two people have been arrested and charged with capital murder after a shooting at a Dallas GameStop over the weekend, but at this point we still don't know what led to the shooting.

25-year-old Jacob Cohen was shot and killed inside the store just off I-30 and Buckner Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses say they heard gunfire and saw young people running from the area around the Pleasant Grove shopping center.

"Right before I passed the GameStop store I heard six to seven gunshots, and it took me like a couple of seconds to realize that there was a shooting," said Murat Ensar Sirdas.

Sirdas works in shopping center and says he was walking to a nearby ATM when he heard the shots.

"Then I saw like 5 to 6 people running away from the GameStop," he said. "I saw a guy. He was on the floor, and I assumed he was dead. He was not moving."

Dallas police have not said what led to the shooting or how many people were involved, but they've charged 18-year-old Jameson Mills and an unidentified juvenile suspect with capital murder.

Mills had previously been arrest for unlawful carrying of a weapon in June 2022, in which he posted a $500 bond, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

In December, Judge Angela King allowed his case to be dismissed if Mills agreed to forfeit three firearms, according to court documents.

The Dallas County District Attorney's office signed off on the decision.

"They were all young people," Sirdas said.

He told FOX 4 that someone appearing to know the victim tried to get inside the GameStop after the shooting, but it was locked.

"He said that’s my brother a couple times, but I believe the employees they were also really scared and nervous. They didn’t open the door," Sirdas said.

Police have not said if Cohen, the victim, knew the 18-year-old and juvenile charged with his murder.

Sirdas says he feels awful for the victim and his family. He's also concerned about who else could have been shot.

"There was a guy with his kids inside the store when the shooting happened," he said.