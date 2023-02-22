A shootout inside a Pleasant Grove GameStop that killed one person and injured a teenager began with a brief exchange of words, according to newly obtained court documents.

An arrest affidavit for 18-year-old Jameson Mills says that Mills and a 16-year-old juvenile were inside the store just off I-30 and Buckner Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The juvenile suspect had previously been at the register inside the store, but had to go outside to get more money.

Mills, 16-year-old and two others then came back inside the store and went to the register.

25-year-old Jacob Cohen walked by the group and exchanged a few words with the teen suspect.

That's when the 16-year-old and Mills pulled out guns and began to open fire, according to surveillance video viewed by investigators.

Cohen then pulled out a gun of his own and returned fire.

While Cohen was on the ground Mills stood over him, shooting Cohen multiple times, according to the affidavit.

Cohen died inside the store.

Mills and 16-year-old suspect, who was shot during the exchange of gunfire, left the scene.

Mills is still on the run, but was identified by witnesses.

The 16-year-old suspect made it to a Garland DART station before calling 9-1-1 for help with his gun shot wounds.

The 16-year-old, who is not being identified because of his age, was transferred to a Dallas hospital.

Both he and Mills will face murder charges.

Jameson Mills mugshot from June 21, 2022 (Source: Dallas Police)

Mills had previously been arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon in June 2022, in which he posted a $500 bond, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

In December, MIlls' case was dismissed after he agreed to forfeit three firearms, according to court documents.

Judge Angela King and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office signed off on the decision.

Police say they believe Cohen knew both Mills and the juvenile suspect.