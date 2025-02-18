Dallas weather: North Texas warming centers
With temperatures set to plunge on Tuesday and freezing temperatures expected to stick around, several North Texas cities are opening warming centers.
Here's a list of some of the warming centers open across the region.
Arlington
Arlington Corps Community Center
- Where: 7120 W. Abram Street, Arlington
- Doors open: 7 p.m.
- Doors close: 10 p.m.
Crowley
Crowley Rec Center
- Where: 405 S Oak St, Crowley
- Doors open: 8 a.m. Wednesday
- Doors close: 8 p.m. Thursday
Dallas
Austin Street Center
- Where: 2929 Hickory Street, Dallas
Fair Park's Grand Place Building
- Where: 3701 Grand Avenue
Carr P. Collins Social Service Center
- Where: 5302 Harry Hines Boulevard, Dallas
- Open overnight
Denton
Denton Corps Community Center
- Where: 1508 E. McKinney Street, Denton
- Open overnight
Ennis
Downtown Ennis
- Where: 206 South Dallas Street, Ennis
- Doors Open: 8 a.m.
- Doors Close: 4 p.m.
Fort Worth
Mabee Social Service Center
- Where: 1855 E Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth
- Doors open: 9 p.m. Tuesday
Presbyterian Night Shelter
- Where: 2400 Cypress Street, Fort Worth
- Doors open: 9 p.m. Tuesday
Union Gospel Mission
- Where: 1321 E. Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth
- Doors open: 9 p.m. Tuesday
Garland
Garland Corps Community Center
- Where: 451 West Avenue D, Garland
- Open overnight
Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie Public Safety Building
- Where: 1525 Arkansas Lane, Grand Prairie
- Open 24/7 until weather conditions improve
Plano
East Plano Islamic Center
- Where: 4700 14th Street, Plano
- Doors open: 6 p.m.
- Doors close: 10 p.m.
Richardson
Richardson Police Department Administration Building
- Where: 200 N Greenville Avenue, Richardson
- Doors Open: 5 p.m. Tuesday
Richardson Fire Department Station 3
- Where: 500 W. Lookout Drive, Richardson
- Doors Open: 5 p.m.
Richardson Fire Department Station 6
- Where: 3591 Park Vista Road, Richardson
- Doors Open: 5 p.m.
The Source: Information in this article comes from several North Texas cities.