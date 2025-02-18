Expand / Collapse search

Dallas weather: North Texas warming centers

By
Published  February 18, 2025 11:54am CST
Winter Weather
FOX 4

Multiple cities open warming shelters during freezing temperatures

FOX 4's Payton May is at the Grand Place building in Fair Park where a temporary shelter has opened.

With temperatures set to plunge on Tuesday and freezing temperatures expected to stick around, several North Texas cities are opening warming centers.

Here's a list of some of the warming centers open across the region.

Arlington

Arlington Corps Community Center

  • Where: 7120 W. Abram Street, Arlington
  • Doors open: 7 p.m.
  • Doors close: 10 p.m.

Crowley

Crowley Rec Center

  • Where: 405 S Oak St, Crowley
  • Doors open: 8 a.m. Wednesday
  • Doors close: 8 p.m. Thursday

Dallas

Austin Street Center

  • Where: 2929 Hickory Street, Dallas

Fair Park's Grand Place Building

  • Where: 3701 Grand Avenue

Carr P. Collins Social Service Center

  • Where: 5302 Harry Hines Boulevard, Dallas
  • Open overnight

Denton

Denton Corps Community Center

  • Where: 1508 E. McKinney Street, Denton
  • Open overnight

Ennis

Downtown Ennis

  • Where: 206 South Dallas Street, Ennis
  • Doors Open: 8 a.m.
  • Doors Close: 4 p.m.

Fort Worth

Mabee Social Service Center

  • Where: 1855 E Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth
  • Doors open: 9 p.m. Tuesday

Presbyterian Night Shelter

  • Where: 2400 Cypress Street, Fort Worth
  • Doors open: 9 p.m. Tuesday

Union Gospel Mission

  • Where: 1321 E. Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth
  • Doors open: 9 p.m. Tuesday

Garland

Garland Corps Community Center

  • Where: 451 West Avenue D, Garland
  • Open overnight

Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie Public Safety Building

  • Where: 1525 Arkansas Lane, Grand Prairie
  • Open 24/7 until weather conditions improve

Plano

East Plano Islamic Center

  • Where: 4700 14th Street, Plano
  • Doors open: 6 p.m.
  • Doors close: 10 p.m.

Richardson

Richardson Police Department Administration Building

  • Where: 200 N Greenville Avenue, Richardson
  • Doors Open: 5 p.m. Tuesday

Richardson Fire Department Station 3

  • Where: 500 W. Lookout Drive, Richardson
  • Doors Open: 5 p.m.

Richardson Fire Department Station 6

  • Where: 3591 Park Vista Road, Richardson
  • Doors Open: 5 p.m.

The Source: Information in this article comes from several North Texas cities.

Winter WeatherArlingtonDallasDentonEnnisFort WorthGarlandGrand PrairiePlanoRichardson