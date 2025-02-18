With temperatures set to plunge on Tuesday and freezing temperatures expected to stick around, several North Texas cities are opening warming centers.

Here's a list of some of the warming centers open across the region.

Arlington

Arlington Corps Community Center

Where: 7120 W. Abram Street, Arlington

Doors open: 7 p.m.

Doors close: 10 p.m.

Crowley

Crowley Rec Center

Where: 405 S Oak St, Crowley

Doors open: 8 a.m. Wednesday

Doors close: 8 p.m. Thursday

Dallas

Austin Street Center

Where: 2929 Hickory Street, Dallas

Fair Park's Grand Place Building

Where: 3701 Grand Avenue

Carr P. Collins Social Service Center

Where: 5302 Harry Hines Boulevard, Dallas

Open overnight

Denton

Denton Corps Community Center

Where: 1508 E. McKinney Street, Denton

Open overnight

Ennis

Downtown Ennis

Where: 206 South Dallas Street, Ennis

Doors Open: 8 a.m.

Doors Close: 4 p.m.

Fort Worth

Mabee Social Service Center

Where: 1855 E Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth

Doors open: 9 p.m. Tuesday

Presbyterian Night Shelter

Where: 2400 Cypress Street, Fort Worth

Doors open: 9 p.m. Tuesday

Union Gospel Mission

Where: 1321 E. Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth

Doors open: 9 p.m. Tuesday

Garland

Garland Corps Community Center

Where: 451 West Avenue D, Garland

Open overnight

Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie Public Safety Building

Where: 1525 Arkansas Lane, Grand Prairie

Open 24/7 until weather conditions improve

Plano

East Plano Islamic Center

Where: 4700 14th Street, Plano

Doors open: 6 p.m.

Doors close: 10 p.m.

Richardson

Richardson Police Department Administration Building

Where: 200 N Greenville Avenue, Richardson

Doors Open: 5 p.m. Tuesday

Richardson Fire Department Station 3

Where: 500 W. Lookout Drive, Richardson

Doors Open: 5 p.m.

Richardson Fire Department Station 6

Where: 3591 Park Vista Road, Richardson

Doors Open: 5 p.m.