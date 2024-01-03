Expand / Collapse search

Flight from Dallas diverted to Amarillo due to disruptive passenger

DALLAS - An American Airlines flight that took off from Dallas was diverted to Amarillo because of a disruptive passenger Wednesday afternoon.

The flight left DFW Airport and was headed to Bozeman, Montana.

It landed in Amarillo at about 1 p.m. after the crew reported a "passenger disturbance."

Law enforcement arrested a person for interference with flight crew. Their name has not yet been released.

The flight re-departed shortly after.

No further details have been released at this time.