Flight from Dallas diverted to Amarillo due to disruptive passenger

An American Airlines flight that took off from Dallas was diverted to Amarillo because of a disruptive passenger Wednesday afternoon.

The flight left DFW Airport and was headed to Bozeman, Montana.

It landed in Amarillo at about 1 p.m. after the crew reported a "passenger disturbance."

Law enforcement arrested a person for interference with flight crew. Their name has not yet been released.

The flight re-departed shortly after.

No further details have been released at this time.