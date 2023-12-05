Dallas firefighter fighting for his life after being hit by suspected drunken driver

A Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighter was critically injured when police said a suspected drunken driver going the wrong way down a street in Old East Dallas hit and ran over him.

Now, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has a hold on the suspect, who is an illegal immigrant.

Dallas police said the accident happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. That’s when 51-year-old Crescencio Del Rio Rodriguez was caught on video driving his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck the wrong way on Columbia Avenue.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, police believe Del Rio Rodriguez turned left into a vacant lot and hit DFW firefighter Kenneth Burke, who was on a motorcycle.

When police arrived moments later and approached Del Rio Rodriguez’s truck, they "smelled the odor of alcoholic beverages coming from the vehicle," the affidavit states.

The police document points out several inconsistencies between what Del Rio Rodriguez told police and what a woman riding with him said.

She told police that Del Rio Rodriguez had been driving immediately prior to encountering officers at the scene and "stated that she was in the passenger seat of the Chevrolet Silverado, but that there was no accident that occurred."

"Del Rio Rodriguez initially stated that his vehicle had not been driven that night and that it had not moved from the location where officers found it," the affidavit states.

But when police told Del Rio Rodriguez there was video evidence of him driving the wrong way down Columbia Avenue, he admitted he was driving.

As far as drinking, the passenger told police Del Rio Rodriguez had three drinks before they left a restaurant. But he stated he drank six bottles of Modelo beer between 9 p.m. and midnight, the affidavit states.

He consented to and failed a sobriety test and a breathalyzer test, blowing a .168. He also consented to a blood draw.

He’s now facing charges for intoxication assault. There’s also a hold on him by ICE because he’s an illegal immigrant.

Family members said Burke is still fighting for his life in a Dallas hospital. They’re praying for his survival.

"He was in a medically induced coma. He had been since he’s been under. Two surgeries working, saving his life from what was going on internally," said Tamara Maya, his sister.

Maya said doctors work up Burke on Tuesday and he was able to give a thumbs up.

"He did wake up. He was conscious. Not where he could understand what was going on around him, but he was able to respond. He was able to give a thumbs up, a peace sign, and move his toes," she said.

Maya shared what she would say to the driver if she could.

"I would tell (the driver) how selfish he is. How selfish somebody like that is to be able to drink and get behind a wheel," she said.

She said support from DFR and her faith is getting her and her family through her fun-loving brother’s tragic accident.

"My little brother, he’s hilarious. Always joking. He’s very light-hearted. He loves Elvis. He loves singing Elvis," she said.