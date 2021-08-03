Dallas firefighter accused of lying about COVID-19 diagnosis got $12k in sick pay
DALLAS - A Dallas firefighter was arrested after police say he lied about having COVID-19 and used sick leave pay for an out-of-town vacation.
William Carter, 38, is charged with felony theft. Police say Carter received more than $12,000 during three pay periods where he claimed he or family members tested positive for COVID-19.
According to bank statements released by police, Carter spent money at a water park in Round Rock and various places in Austin, Waco and Temple during that time.
His bosses learned of his actions when they asked for a positive COVID-19 test and he couldn’t produce one for himself or his family.
An arrest warrant affidavit states that when he was asked why he misled his superiors, he said, "Greed, I guess."
Carter has been placed administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted.
Advertisement
RELATED: Coronavirus coverage