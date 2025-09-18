West Dallas FedEx assault suspect out on bond; family at a loss for why

The Brief A FedEx employee was allegedly attacked with a hammer and shot by a co-worker in Dallas. The suspect, Ian Hollingsworth, was arrested but has been released on a $25,000 bond. The victim's family is upset, and other employees reported a feud between the two.



The family of a man allegedly attacked by a co-worker at a West Dallas FedEx facility says they are upset the suspect is already out on bond.

His family spoke at the hospital where Reginald Miles is still recovering.

Dallas FedEx shooting victim

The latest:

Shot twice in the shoulder, once in the chest, and with bruises down his arm after being beaten with a hammer, Miles is recovering at a Dallas hospital with his family by his side.

Miles is now out of the ICU, talking a little but in a lot of pain.

'This guy is sick'

Ian Hollingsworth (Source: Dallas County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

Miles' family woke with FOX 4 at the hospital.

"His spirit is real low," his sister, Regina, said. "But we are going to lift him up."

Darrel Flowers, Miles’ uncle, is grateful the incident wasn't worse.

"That is our loved one up there that could be dead right now," Flowers said. "We could be burying him."

Even so, the family is bewildered that such an assault took place over such a small issue.

"So if I look at you the wrong way, you have the right to take my life?" Flowers continued.

It leaves them wondering at the stability of the suspect.

"This guy is sick," Flowers said. "He needs to be off the street.

"For this young man to be out on bond is kind of ridiculous," Flowers continued.

Dallas FedEx employee assault

The backstory:

Miles was shot three times by 34-year-old Ian Hollingsworth, according to Dallas police.

It happened Monday morning as the two were reporting for their shift near I-30 and Cockrell Hill Road.

Investigators say Hollingsworth first boxed Miles into a parking spot with his truck, and then hit Miles with a hammer several times.

After Miles grabbed his gun out of the center console, police say Hollingsworth knocked the gun to the ground, picked it up, and opened fire.

Multiple employees from that West Dallas facility tell FOX 4 they were concerned and reported the feud between the victim and the suspect.

Hollingsworth took off and sent his supervisor multiple text messages, according to police, including the quotes:

"I'm not sorry for what I did, but I'm sorry you've been put in this position."

"Wednesday was the last straw. When I was doing that work right, he glared like he wanted to throw me off that tower."

Hollingsworth was arrested at his Grand Prairie apartment, which was surrounded Monday afternoon.

After he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Hollingsworth posted his $25,000 bond.

Dallas FedEx suspect out on bond

Hollingsworth is back at home. FOX 4 visited his complex Wednesday to speak with neighbors, when he went outside to get groceries.

Our cameras caught the tail end of Hollingsworth going upstairs, right after telling FOX 4 he didn't have any comment about the case.

What's next:

Hollingsworth does have some bond conditions. No alcohol or drugs, no possessing a weapon, and he can't go near the FedEx facility.