West Dallas FedEx employee attacked with hammer, shot in parking lot confrontation, docs show

Dallas police have identified and arrested a suspect in a shooting that critically injured a man Monday morning, according to police records.

Ian Hollingsworth, 34, was arrested Monday afternoon at his Grand Prairie home and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

West Dallas FedEx Shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Monday at a FedEx facility on the 3900 block of Adler Drive. According to an arrest affidavit, the victim arrived at work and was backing into a parking spot when Hollingsworth pulled up in a 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck and blocked him in. Hollingsworth then got out of his vehicle, then used a hammer on the victim's 2018 Nissan SUV, smashing the driver's side window.

Hollingsworth is accused of hitting the victim several times with the hammer before the victim retrieved a .32 revolver from his center console. As the victim tried to get out of the car, Hollingsworth hit his hand, causing him to drop the gun. Hollingsworth then picked up the gun and shot the victim twice in the shoulder and once in the chest.

The victim was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center for his injuries. His condition has not been released.

Police were able to identify Hollingsworth from a Texas driver's license photo and a video of the assault taken by a witness.

Dig deeper:

According to the arrest affidavit, Hollingsworth's supervisor at FedEx received a text message from Hollingsworth after the shooting, admitting to the crime. The text said, "I'm sorry for what I did, but I'm sorry you've been put in this position."

After being located, Hollingsworth surrendered to police officers at his home. Officers saw a hammer and a revolver on the floor of his truck, which was towed to the Dallas City Pound.

Hollingsworth was taken to Dallas Police Headquarters, where he requested a lawyer before he was interviewed. He was then taken to the Dallas County Jail.