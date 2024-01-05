Dallas gets $21.8 million federal grant for road safety project

A federal grant is giving the city of Dallas more than $21 million to improve a major boulevard in an area that is often overlooked.

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is getting a major upgrade, and the city is contributing another $5 million with the goal to improve pedestrian safety.

According to the city of Dallas, MLK Blvd. has the highest rate of wrecks involving pedestrians in all of North Texas.

The goal of this multi-million dollar grant is to address those crash rates with a host of safety improvements.

"A connective artery in the heart of our city in bad need of repair, resulting in several injuries and fatalities over the years," U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett said.

On Friday, Rep. Crockett presented city leaders with a check for $21.8 million.

As outlined in the city’s Vision Zero Plan, this award aims to reduce crash rates and increase pedestrian safety along MLK Blvd. and Cedar Crest Boulevard.

"This grant will greatly impact surrounding neighborhoods by increasing pedestrian and cyclist safety. Street lighting, accessibility for people with disabilities," Dallas City Councilman for District 7 Adam Bazaldua said.

According to safety experts, more than 7,300 pedestrians died in America in 2021, and three in four of them were during the hours between sunset and sunrise.

Street lighting is a key safety improvement.

Researchers have found related patterns looking at fatal collisions that occur in the weeks after clocks change for daylight saving time.

When the 6 p.m. hour abruptly changes from light to dark, for example, even as traffic patterns generally remain the same, that hour becomes abruptly more deadly, too.

"Public safety isn't just about police, public safety is also about you being able to walk up the street and not get hit by a car and killed," Dallas City Councilman for District 6 Omar Narvaez said.

Featured article

Studies also show that U.S. roads have started to become deadlier for pedestrians since 2009.

A major contributing factor seems to be technology like smart phones and dashboard displays that distract drivers.

This grant may not change those behaviors, but activists believe the money will still help save lives in their community.

"This is no small feat that our elected officials say we all matter in this community. So thank you so much for what you're doing, because it wouldn't happen without your advocacy and your support," said Nicole Rafael, with St. Phillips School and Community Center.