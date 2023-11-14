Expand / Collapse search

New pedestrian bridge across Central Expressway in Dallas opens

A new pedestrian bridge over U.S. Hwy. 75 is now open to the public. It connects the Northaven Trail on the west with the White Rock Creek and Cottonwood Creek trails on the east.

DALLAS - A new pedestrian bridge is now open over the Central Expressway in North Dallas.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the Northaven Trail Bridge in about three weeks. But the public is able to use it now.

As pedestrian bridges go, this bridge north of Royal Lane over the Central Expressway has a distinctive look. It’s flanked on either side by two large, graceful arches with a network of 64 steel cables tying them to the deck.

The bridge accommodates walkers, runners, and bicyclists and joins multiple regional trails together.

Most notably, it connects the Northaven Trail on the west side of the Central Expressway to the Cottonwood Creek Trail and the White Rock Creek Trail on the east side of the freeway.

It will also provide people with more healthy options to explore parts of the city that they may not have been able to access before on foot.

The new pedestrian bridge that connects Dallas trails was pre-assembled at the site. Then the entire structure was installed over the freeway during one weekend.

Construction of the bridge began in June of 2021.

The bridge itself, the cables, and the archways were all pre-assembled at the site. Then the entire structure was wheeled into its position over the freeway on a weekend to disrupt the traffic as little as possible.

The price tag of the bridge was about $9.3 million.

City leaders will gather for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 2.