Expand / Collapse search

Man found fatally stabbed in Dallas neighborhood

By
Published 
East Oak Cliff
FOX 4

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 41-year-old man overnight Friday.

It happened just after midnight, in the 3800 block of Cardinal Drive.

Responding officers found Harold Dillard on the ground with a stab wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Featured

Dallas man stabbed to death during fight, police say
article

Dallas man stabbed to death during fight, police say

Dallas police say a fight behind a business ended with a man stabbed to death.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adam Joslin at 214-671-4095 or adam.joslin@dallaspolice.gov.