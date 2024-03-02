Man found fatally stabbed in Dallas neighborhood

Dallas police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 41-year-old man overnight Friday.

It happened just after midnight, in the 3800 block of Cardinal Drive.

Responding officers found Harold Dillard on the ground with a stab wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Featured article

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adam Joslin at 214-671-4095 or adam.joslin@dallaspolice.gov.