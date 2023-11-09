Dallas man stabbed to death during fight, police say

Dallas police say a fight behind a business ended with a man stabbed to death.

Police responded to the call for the stabbing on Village Fair Drive in Central Oak Cliff just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say they found a man who died at the scene.

Detectives say that the victim got into a fight with 39-year-old Jarrod Martin and that Martin stabbed the man.

Martin was also taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries before being taken to the Dallas County Jail.

He has been charged with murder and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

The victim has not been identified at this time.