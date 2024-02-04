Single-vehicle crash in Dallas leaves 1 dead after crashing into light pole

article

Dallas police are trying to figure out what caused a driver to lose control and slam into a light pole late Saturday night.

When first responders arrived at the crash scene on Buckner Boulevard, near Moberly Lane in the Pleasant Grove area, they found the driver dead inside an SUV.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened at about 10:30 p.m.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

Police are continuing their investigation to find out what led up to the crash.