Dallas police seek driver who fled fatal auto-pedestrian crash

Dallas police are seeking the public’s help to identify the driver who fled from a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Friday night.

The wreck happened just after 9:30 p.m., in the 13400 block Esperanza Road.

The suspect was driving an SUV and struck a pedestrian, who later died from their injuries.

The driver fled the scene without helping the pedestrian.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. Rodriguez at (214) 671-0011 or email ricardo.rodriguez2@dallascityhall.com.