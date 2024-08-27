Dallas-owned emergency housing facility forced to close units due to mold

The Brief The Family Gateway Center has had to close housing units and the child care center due to mold The city-owned building was damaged in storms on May 28 and still hasn't been repaired Dallas city staff says the repairs were delayed while they tried to figure out who is responsible



Dallas city leaders are again under fire for neglecting a city-owned building meant to provide emergency housing for families with children experiencing homelessness.

The Family Gateway Center's roof was damaged in the May 28 storm, but as of today, it still has not been replaced.

Mold damage forced the center to close housing units and also the child care center.

"There is mold along the baseboards, underneath, through the walls. I would not put my child in there for daycare, especially my baby," said Dallas City Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn. "I'm super frustrated that we knew that roof needed to be replaced. We did not replace it, we damaged the building, and now we're going to pay for it."

The property is a former hotel in Far North Dallas purchased by the city in December 2020.

"This is not like a storage facility for trucks or something. This is where families in desperate situations of their lives are living and for it to take 2 to 3 months to actually get this resolved is pretty terrible," said Councilman Chad West.

Council members grilled city staff about why it is taking so long to get the roof replaced.

"I think originally the city thought that it was the tenant's responsibility, based on whatever agreement they thought they had in place at that time, to get it done," said Zeronda Smith, the city's director of the Office of Risk Management.

The city awarded Family Gateway the contract to serve as property manager and provide supportive services.

"I don't think there is any question we were responsible for that, so the only question is who did not read the contract?" asked Mendelsohn. "I'm really getting tired of so many shocking real estate cases where we have not taken care of our assets."

This is the fourth city-owned property FOX 4 News has recently highlighted for neglect and disrepair.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

One of our stories showed how squatters took over a vacant building next to City Hall. That building was the previous home to Family Gateway.

Even worse for the city, the nonprofit group recently raised $3 million on its own to renovate its new location.

"We caused that mold by not acting," said Mendelsohn.

Dallas City Council members explained to city leaders that if something like this happens again, they can ask council to hold an emergency meeting to figure things out.

Chair Chad West called for a follow-up meeting next month.