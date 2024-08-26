For the second time this summer, the City of Dallas is facing questions about allowing its own property to become a nuisance.

The city is in the process of demolishing a Northwest Dallas office building it purchased, but then allowed to be taken over by squatters.

It took a newspaper article shining a spotlight on the graffiti, litter and squatters at the city-owned property at 9999 Technology Boulevard to get it in gear.

"Nothing would have happened if not for that article," said Dallas City Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn.

Even now, the demolition is moving slowly.

Dallas City Council chair Jesse Moreno questioned why it took the city so long.

"I am looking at an email from June 17 that says that the demo permit has been applied for, and the intent is to knock it down within the month," he said. "So I'm still hearing that the building is still not completely demolished."

Cynthia Rogers-Ellickson, the director of the Department of Housing, did not answer why it took nine weeks after that email for demolition to begin.

"The demolition has been underway now for a little over a week and it will go on for about 3 weeks, because it is a significant property," said Rogers-Ellickson.

This property is part of a dozen owned by the Dallas Public Facility Corporation, which amounts to a tax break for developers, who agree to offer some units at a discount for low-income renters.

It will be called the Park at Northpoint, with 22 units starting at $1,000 for eligible tenants. Another 208 units will rent for $2,500.

This case is not the only city-owned property with a lot of complaints.

"As I looked at the calls related to properties, I was really appalled that there were things going on on projects that are being managed, that are construction outside normal hours, building permit violations," said Dallas City Councilwoman Gay Donnell Willis.

"We are beefing up the responsibilities of the staff to ensure ongoing monitoring reviews while construction is going on," said Rogers-Ellickson.

Something that was in the presentation but not discussed, was the complaints at the completed properties, ranging from loose animals, encampments, trash, high grass and graffiti.

Councilwoman Mendelsohn did question if the city should put a limit on the number of mixed-income apartment properties it takes off the tax rolls.

"Continuing to remove items from our tax roll is very damaging to our city and may not be in our best interest unbridled," said Mendelsohn.

Earlier this summer, a city-owned building downtown had also become a homeless encampment, just steps away from City Hall.

The city has since secured that building.

Councilman West asked if the city is meeting its goals for offering units to lower-income people. Staff did not yet have those numbers.