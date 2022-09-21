Dallas emergency manager recommends more boats, water rescue teams following historic flash flooding

The Dallas emergency manager is recommending more boats and water rescue teams after last month's flash flooding that left one person said.

The city reviewed its emergency response to the Aug. 22 flash flooding.

Some neighborhoods received as much as 15 inches of rain.

Police and firefighters received praise for their quick response.

How to apply for federal disaster loans after historic flooding

However, this city’s review of its response found that water rescuers and equipment were stretched thin, police waited hours for barricades on flooded roadways and the emergency operations center did not open quickly enough.

When the flooding started, Dallas Office of Emergency Management Director Rocky Vaz says there was no unified command.

MUST WATCH: Dallas school bus driver, bus monitor help save kids from floodwater

"If you had a unified command, DPD would have information about where their officers were blocking streets and we would then direct Public Works to have barricades there," he said.

One woman was killed in the flash flooding.

Jolene Jarrell, 60, was driving from Terrell to Mesquite when she got caught in floodwaters, and her car was swept off of the service road along I-635 near Military Parkway.

Flooding death: Grandmother called husband for help before being swept away

The report also recommends creating a city program or partnership to get financial assistance directly to flood victims.