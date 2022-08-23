Flooding death: Grandmother called husband for help before being swept away

The woman killed in Monday's historic storms was driving back from taking a friend to work when the floodwaters swept away her vehicle.

60-year-old Joleen Jarrell was almost home after the trip to Terrell when her car was swept off of the service road along I-635 near Military Parkway in Mesquite.

Jarrell's husband, Keith, says his wife called him asking for help.

Keith was the one who first spotted the vehicle under an overpass once the floodwaters receded.

Jarrell, a grandmother and Uber driver, was the only fatality of Monday's flooding.

She was not driving for Uber when she was killed.

Many who had to evacuate their homes returned to clean up on Tuesday.

Vanessa Villas and her husband woke up early Monday morning to find their Balch Springs home had flooded.

"I went to get off the bed and my feet were in water. It was ankle deep already by the time we woke up," Villas said.

Villas and her husband woke up her children and her husband's grandmother had to wade through the murky, moving water to get out.

"The road on our street was already gone. We couldn't see it no more. We were just guiding off of mailboxes," Villas said.

She says her house is a total loss and has no insurance, but Villas is thankful she did not lose more.

"My kids are okay. My husband, my husband's grandma's okay. What else can we ask for right? We made it out alive."