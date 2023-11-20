Dallas doctors charged in $12 million healthcare fraud scheme

Two North Texas doctors have been charged for healthcare fraud after allegedly being paid approximately $12 million for fraudulent services.

Doctors Desi Barroga and Deno Barroga were arrested last week in connection to the multi-million dollar scheme and charged with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, five counts of healthcare fraud and one count of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance each.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northen District of Texas says that the Barrogas operated a pain management clinic in Dallas.

Patients there received prescriptions for doses of hydrocodone, oxycodone and morphine, according to court documents.

As part of monthly visits, patients would submit claims to insurance, claiming they received dozens of corticosteroid injections.

"The doctors would place a needle on the patient’s body without actually piercing the skin to mimic an injection. If patients actually received any injections they would generally receive only a small amount," said a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In some cases, the doctors allegedly told insurance companies that they provided over 80 injections to a patient on one date, according to court documents.

The doctors billed health care benefit programs and were paid approximately $12 million for the services.

If convicted, the Barrogas face up to 10 years in federal prison for each count of health care fraud and up to 20 years for the distribution of a controlled substance.