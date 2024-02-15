Dallas City Council votes to make it easier to open daycares in the city

It will be a little easier to open a daycare for both children and adults in Dallas after city council members approved a change to the city's code.

The debate began with a controversial proposal for daycares in neighborhoods, but it ended with easing the permit process for office buildings.

Advocates for both child and adult daycare said the city council managed to protect neighborhoods, while also creating more opportunities to help families find daycare centers that are closer.

"It is the beauty of when government, business, and community can come together and get the best outcome," said Nicole Gann, CEO of the non-profit Juliette Fowler Communities in East Dallas "It allows us to move into areas where we know the community needs those services."

Those services are daycares for up to 12 children or adults that are now cleared to be built in certain areas without the need for a permit.

Places that are zoned for multi-family use, as well as office districts and soft industrial areas.

The original proposal to include neighborhoods was rejected.

"We need specifics in place to make the zoning work. My community does not want investors coming into our neighborhood, buying homes, and renting them as daycare businesses, similar to STRs," Dallas Councilwoman Carolyn King Arnold said.

The new proposal by Councilman Paul Ridley aims to protect neighborhoods, while also increasing the availability of daycares and potentially driving down costs.

"With two children in daycare, it costs more than my mortgage," said Dallas Cothrum.

Cothrum spoke on behalf of a commercial property owner near Texas Health Presbyterian and a DART station.

The owner began building a daycare facility, only to learn that he needed to get a special use permit first.

"Twenty-five percent of Dallas office space is unoccupied," that owner said. "Please put these buildings back into use for something people really want."

Gann said the council's approval will allow Juliette Fowler Communities to open a new adult daycare for seniors in Old East Dallas, helping to fulfill a growing need.

"Day program, where people caring for someone in the home, can come and get relief for caregiver and specialized program for cognitive impairment, like Alzheimer’s or dementia," Gann explained.

The non-profit is also planning to open an affordable daycare for those who are income-qualified.

"To impact, in the beginning, to eliminate the challenges later in the lives of those at risk who don't have advantages other children have," Gann added.

Juliette Fowler Communities plans to open the daycare for adults this year, and the child care center next year.