Late night crash in Dallas leaves multiple people injured

One person is in critical condition and two others are seriously hurt after a crash in Dallas late Friday night.

It happened at about 10 p.m., along Live Oak Road at North Central Expressway, near the Deep Ellum area.

The crash involved two small SUVs.

Firefighters were needed to pull all three victims from the vehicles.

All three were taken to local hospitals.

Dallas police are investigating what caused the crash.