1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Dallas

One person is dead and another is in serious condition following a crash along Central Expressway in Dallas early Saturday morning.

The wreck happened at about 1:30 a.m., when an SUV and an 18-wheeler collided along the highway, near Lovers Lane.

There were people trapped inside the SUV, and firefighters had to pull the victims out.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was taken to a hospital.

No word on the condition of the truck driver.

Dallas police are investigating what led up to the crash.