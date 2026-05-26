Dallas cracks down on short-term rentals ahead of FIFA World Cup

The Brief Dallas is targeting nearly 2,000 short-term rental operators failing to pay occupancy taxes as the city faces a budget shortfall and prepares for the FIFA World Cup. The City Controller's Office has recovered $5.5 million in unpaid taxes since 2020 using data-scraping software to identify non-compliant properties. While the World Cup is expected to drive bookings, recent reports suggest hotel demand may be lower than projected due to rising travel costs and visa delays.



With the city of Dallas facing a budget shortfall, City Council members are questioning if hotel occupancy taxes from the upcoming FIFA World Cup will provide a much-needed financial boost.

Short-Term Rental Taxes

What we know:

Even though short-term rentals are currently banned from most residential areas of Dallas, that ban remains tied up in court. And with the FIFA World Cup expected to create a spike in Airbnb and VRBO bookings, the city is working to make sure no one tries to cheat the system.

During Tuesday’s Dallas City Council Finance Committee meeting, the city controller's office said it has managed to collect $5.5 million from short-term rental operators who tried to operate under the radar and not pay taxes, dating back to 2020.

However, city leaders believe there are still 1,902 short-term rental operators who are not paying taxes.

To identify these operators, the city uses a data-scraping software service. If operators do not respond to payment requests, the city can place a lien on their property.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how much total revenue the city expects to generate specifically from short-term rentals during the World Cup window, or when the Texas Supreme Court will issue a final ruling on the city's residential rental ban.

Safety Concerns

What they're saying:

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, several council members brought up short-term rentals that are disturbing neighbors in their districts with large parties and shootings.

"We really should take this ordinance back up," said Dallas City Council Finance Committee Chair Chad West. "It is a hot potato. No one wants to touch it. But we need to get it right instead of leaving it in litigation."

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Councilwoman Gay Donnell Willis noted the severity of the issues facing local neighborhoods.

"The hot potato is with the Texas Supreme Court," Willis said. "I hope they make note of the homicide investigation update from three fatalities that police noted was at a short-term rental. I know some good operators, but when I see this memo and the active count and potential count, that is a lot operating that are not abiding by the same rules. I want everyone to know this is a team of bulldogs here."

Impact of the World Cup

Big picture view:

While the FIFA World Cup is expected to bring millions of visitors to North Texas, a recent report by the American Hotel and Lodging Association shows hotel bookings are lower than expected.

High ticket prices, combined with visa delays, geopolitical tensions, and rising travel costs are blamed for making it harder for international visitors to come to the U.S.

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