Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers history

The Dallas Cowboys take on the Green Bay Packers Sunday in a playoff matchup between two of the most storied franchises in the NFL.

They don't play each other every season, but when the two teams meet up on the gridiron, it's usually a good game.

There have been several marquee games between the two teams in the playoffs, with one of the most recent ones remembered as the "Dez Caught It" game.

Overall, the Packers lead the head-to-head series 21-17, but both teams have beaten each other four times in the playoffs. Whoever wins Sunday will have bragging rights over the other in the playoff head-to-head record.

The Cowboys vs. Packers rivalry started in the 60s, when they met in consecutive NFL Championship Games in 1966 and 1967.

The Packers won both of those games, with the game in 1967 being known as the "Ice Bowl," when the temperature at kick-off was at -13 degrees. The Cowboys never beat the Packers while Vince Lombardi was their head coach.

The Cowboys then beat the Packers four times in the playoffs, including three during the 90s, but the Packers have won the last two playoff matchups.

Here's a look at each playoff game between the Cowboys and Packers:

1966 NFL Championship game

The Packers beat the Cowboys 34-27 at the Cotton Bowl. After beating the Cowboys, Bart Starr and the Packers won Super Bowl I.

"The Ice Bowl" 1967 NFL Championship

The "Ice Bowl" at Lambeau Field resulted in the Packers beating the Cowboys 21-17. The Packers won the game on a late quarterback sneak by Starr. The Packers then went on to win Super Bowl II.

1982 NFC Divisional Round

The Cowboys get their first playoff win over the Packers while being led by Danny White, Tony Dorsett, Drew Pearson, and Tony Hill. This matchup was between coaches Tom Landry and Bart Starr at Texas Stadium. The Cowboys then lost to the Redskins in the NFC Championship game.

1993 NFC Divisional Round

The Cowboys beat the Packers 27-17 during their dynasty with Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin. Aikman had 302 yards passing and 3 TDs. After beating Brett Favre and they Packers, they went on to win Super Bowl XXVIII.

1994 NFC Divisional Round

The Cowboys' Big Three again beat Favre and the Packers, this time 35-9. Aikman again had more the 300 yards passing, and Blair Thomas led the team in rushing, with 70 yards and two touchdowns. The Cowboys then lost to the 49ers, and were unable to win three straight Super Bowls.

1995 NFC Championship Round

The Cowboys knocked the Packers out of the playoff for the third straight year. Smith led the way for the Cowboys with 150 yards rushing and three touchdowns. The Cowboys went on to win Super Bowl XXX. This is the last time the Cowboys have been in the NFC Championship game.

"Dez Caught It Game" 2014 NFC Divisional Round

This is a game Cowboys fans will remember forever, due to Dez Bryant controversially having a 31-yard catch on 4th and 2 overturned. The referees ruled Bryant "did not complete the act of making the catch" through the ground. The Packers went on to win the game 26-21 at Lambeau Field.

2016 NFC Divisional Round

This was Dak Prescott's first playoff matchup against the Packers, but Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a 34-31 win at AT&T Stadium. Mason Crosby kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired to win it.