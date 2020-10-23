Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones blasts report that anonymous players ripped coaching staff

article

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has called out the NFL Network report about anonymous players who criticized the team’s new coaching staff.

During his weekly radio show with 105.3 the Fan, Jones questioned the credibility of the report.

"It doesn't add to anything. It doesn't make me do anything other than almost smirk. Do you think it has any credibility? Think about it. Do you really think it has any credibility?" Jones said. "Do you actually think that those words could come out of your mouth, and you can't say who gave you the information has any credibility? Think about it. It had none."

The NFL Network report quoted at least two anonymous players who said the coaches are “totally unprepared,” “don’t teach,” “can’t adjust” and “just aren’t good at their jobs.”

This came after Dallas was blown out by Arizona on Monday Night Football.

The 2-4 Cowboys will play the Washington football team Sunday afternoon.

The game will air on FOX 4 at noon.