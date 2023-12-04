Dallas Cowboys players and cheerleaders bring gifts to kids in local hospitals

article

The Dallas Cowboys teamed up with children’s hospitals in North Texas Monday to spread holiday cheer.

Players and cheerleaders visited young patients at Children’s Medical Center, Medical City Children’s Hospital, and Scottish Rite in Dallas, as well as Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

They were decked out in Christmas attire to mark the occasion and gave each child a stocking gift bag loaded with gifts from the team.

Hospital officials said the short visits go a long way to uplift their patients’ spirits.

"Immediately they enter that room, and a giant smile is put on their faces lighting up the entire room. And it becomes contagious, and it just changes the entire morale of not only that individual patient’s room but then that unit and then it spreads throughout the hospital as a whole," said Samantha Kleimanm, a certified child life specialist at Medical City Dallas.

It’s the 34th year the Cowboys have taken part in the holiday hospital outreach program.