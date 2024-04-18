Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders to be featured in new Netflix show

Published  April 18, 2024 10:39am CDT
Dallas Cowboys
ARLINGTON, Texas - A new Netflix show featuring the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders will give a new look at what it is like to be on the iconic cheer squad.

A new trailer for America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders came out on Thursday. 

The show follows the team during the 2023-2024 season.

The 30-second trailer features snippets of interviews with members of the squad.

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders have been featured in shows in the past.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 14: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform before the game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&amp;T Stadium on January 14, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The reality show Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team aired for 16 seasons.

"It's a dream to make the team - but that's only the beginning," said a post from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders sharing the trailer.

The new show is expected to be released this summer.