The Brief A 27-year-old motorcycle driver was killed in a crash on North Central Expressway in Richardson early Saturday. Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph Jr., 25, was arrested for DWI and collision involving death. Police believe Joseph was intoxicated, and the investigation into the crash circumstances is ongoing.



One person is dead and a former Dallas Cowboys player is under arrest after a deadly motorcycle crash on North Central Expressway in Richardson on Saturday.

Richardson motorcycle crash

Kelvin Joseph Jr. (Courtesy: City of Richardson)

What we know:

Just before 5 a.m., the Richardson Police Department were called to the crash in the northbound lanes of North Central Expressway near Park Boulevard.

The female motorcycle driver, 27-year-old Cody Morris of Plano, was dead at the scene when police arrived.

No other vehicles were seen at the site of the crash.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the Plano Police Department received a call from Kelvin Joseph Jr., a former Cowboys cornerback who lives in Allen.

Joseph told police he had been in a BMW sedan when he was involved in a crash with the motorcycle.

Police said while speaking with Joseph, they came to believe he was intoxicated.

The 25-year-old was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and collision involving personal injury or death.

Records show Joseph is in the Richardson Jail. At this time, no bond has been set.

What we don't know:

Police say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

What you can do:

RIchardson Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call them at 972-744-4944.

Kelvin Joseph

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 29: Kelvin Joseph #1 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after defeating the Tennessee Titans with a score of 27 to 13 in the game at Nissan Stadium on December 29, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Gett Expand

The backstory:

Kelvin Joseph was drafted out of Kentucky by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Joseph was featured on FOX 4's Trackdown following a deadly shooting outside a club on Greenville Avenue in 2022.

Joseph was in a car with the suspected gunman the night 20-year-old Cameron Ray was murdered.

More than four months after the shooting, he was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Related article

The cornerback was traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2023. He also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings.

He currently plays for the DC Defenders.