Dallas County vaccinates people without appointments after some confusion

On Friday only, seniors 75 and older can get vaccinated at Fair Park in Dallas without an appointment.

People in the priority 1A group which includes health care workers and first responders are also welcome to wait in line for a shot between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. but must bring proof.

On Thursday, confusion about appointments caused a line two miles long and the Fair Park vaccination site was shut down early.

Dallas County Health Director Dr. Philip Huang explained the issue started because people signing up for the vaccine began sharing the appointment link with those who were not in their target group and that’s who was showing up.

Huang said those people were sent home but that left the county with vaccines that needed to be used. The county reached out to community leaders in underserved areas letting them know there was an opportunity to get the vaccine.

What came next were long lines and lots of finger-pointing.

Friday’s "one day only" rule change comes amid uncertainty and conflicting information across the county about how to register for the vaccine and where to go.

Dallas County asks people to register online at www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination.php. The county is currently working on setting up a hotline for residents without a computer.

Dallas County received 6,000 vaccine doses for this week. It expects another 12,000 doses next week.

But there are already more than 220,000 people on the county’s waitlist.

Find & Register for a Vaccine

TEXAS DSHS VACCINE INFO: The state health department has lists and maps that are updated regularly with vaccine provider and allocation information. www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx

DALLAS COUNTY: To get a vaccine at Dallas County’s COVID-19 vaccine mega site at Fair Park, residents must register online at www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination.php. The county is currently working on setting up a hotline for residents without a computer. For all other COVID-19 inquires, call 972-692-2780. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 9-5 p.m. The county is also encouraging all residents to check the list from DSHS or reach out to their current healthcare provider to find a vaccine.

TARRANT COUNTY: Tarrant County can register for a vaccine appointment at tcph.quickbase.com/db/bq3q4uet8. Residents who do not have access to a computer can call 817-248-6299. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 8-5 p.m.

DENTON COUNTY: The Denton County Public Health Department is currently at capacity. Residents are encouraged to register online at DentonCounty.gov/VACCINE or DentonCounty.gov/COVID19vaccine.

COLLIN COUNTY: The Collin County Health Department’s waitlist and vaccine registration website is located at www.collincountytx.gov/healthcare_services/Pages/COVID19vaccines.aspx. For questions, contact 972-548-4744 weekdays from 7:30-11 a.m. & 1-4 p.m.