Finger-pointing over COVID-19 vaccine eligibility at Fair Park

There was frustration at Fair Park on Thursday after mixed messages about who can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The county made a last-minute decision to let people who are 75 and older get the vaccine without an appointment. It's caused some friction between the city of Dallas and the county.

"I had residents at 12:15 say that we’re posting on Facebook that they were told it was open to everybody. Walk-ins were available," said council person Jennifer Staubach Gates.

Frustrated Dallas City Council members grilled Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Philip Huang on Thursday about how the information got out.

The county’s message was that the mega site was by appointment only, at least initially focusing on those 75 and older or those with certain conditions.

But council members say they’ve been inundated with calls and seeing social media posts by people saying they were told anyone over 75 could show up Wednesday without an appointment.

Advertisement

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson sent a letter to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins accusing the Judge of letting people in South Dallas jump the line…saying in part…"you had communicated this policy change to a select group of residents"

"That was due to a lot of fraudulent appointments that were made with the system because some people released the appointment links," Huang said.

Huang said the issue started because people signing up for the vaccine began sharing the appointment link with those who were not in their target group and that’s who was showing up.

He said they sent those people home, but that left them with vaccine that needed to be used so they reached out to community leaders in underserved areas letting them know there was an opportunity to get the vaccine.

Jenkins said they’d been seeing more white people from affluent zip codes show up rather than minorities from communities hit the hardest by COVID.

In his own letter to the mayor, Jenkins fired back, accusing the mayor and other council members of undermining the effort by broadcasting that vaccine was available to anyone over 75 without an appointment.

"The mayor of Dallas has asked that we accept anyone 75-plus, but we are getting a lot of people today who are from out of the county. But at the mayor's request we are honoring for today only, not tomorrow, for today all 75-pluses," Jenkins said.

Jenkins said during the day the site would revert to appointment-only on Friday, but then Thursday evening backtracked and said that would happen on Saturday.

RELATED:

Texas first state to administer 1 million COVID-19 vaccines

First doses administered at Dallas mega COVID vaccine site without major issues

Feds look to speed up pace of COVID-19 vaccinations nationwide