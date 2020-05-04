Dallas County sets another record for new COVID-19 cases, 237

Dallas County set another record for new daily cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Health officials reported 237 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths. The number of new cases has been going up for the past week, alarming those in charge of containing the pandemic.

“Today’s numbers continue an upward trend of positive cases. Dallas County will supplement its #SaferAtHome order today to make the Governor’s recommendations for reopened services requirements in Dallas County,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

The three deaths were an Irving man in his 60’s and two Dallas men in their 80’s.

The growth in cases come as parts of the Texas economy have been allowed to reopen with capacity restrictions.

“The local public health community is advising to limit unnecessary visits to stores or group settings and to wear your face covering when you go,” Jenkins said.

Dallas County now has a total of 4,370 COVID-19 cases and 114 deaths. The county does not report recoveries.

