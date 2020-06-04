Dallas County sees significant increase in new COVID-19 cases

article

Dallas County reported nearly 250 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday with four more deaths.

County Judge Clay Jenkins said the county is seeing a significant increase in new cases compared to last week.

Throughout North Texas, there were 424 new cases and six death. That includes 138 confirmed cases with one death in Tarrant County and 19 new cases in Denton County.

Collin County added 28 new cases Wednesday. It was the first time the state has reported data for the county since the county turned over that responsibility to the state.

Statewide, the seven-day rolling average increased for the eighth day in a row. There were 1,703 new cases reported across the state Wednesday along with 36 deaths.

Meanwhile, coronavirus testing in the state has dropped.

There were only 13,800 tests reported Wednesday, which is a drop for the fourth day in a row. The seven-day rolling average is now just above 20,000 tests per day.

Gov. Greg Abbott has said he’d like to see about 30,000 tests performed each day.

The percentage of positive tests in the state took a big jump Wednesday with 6.62% of tests coming back positive. That’s the highest level in 19 days.

A low percentage of positive tests has repeatedly been cited by the governor as the reason why he’s allowed more of the economy to reopen.

