Dallas County reports two deaths, 82 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Tuesday

Dallas County reported two additional deaths and 82 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The 12th and 13th deaths, respectively, were a man in his 50s from Rowlett and a man in his 90s from Dallas. Both men had high-risk chronic conditions.

County health officials said of the 82 new cases, 26 were from senior or long-term care facilities. There are now 631 coronavirus cases in Dallas County, the most in the state.

Tarrant County is using a new strategy to give people a more realistic number of coronavirus cases and community spread. Health officials will now release the number of provisional cases or pending COVID-19 tests.

At last check, there were 155 positive tests and 83 provisional cases in the county. One person has died from the virus in Tarrant County and eight people have recovered.

Denton County is reporting 191 cases and three deaths. About 70 of those cases are at the Denton State Supported Living Center.

Collin County on Tuesday said there have been 160 cases of COVID-19 in the county. So far, 47 people have recovered, 96 remain in home isolation, 16 are hospitalized and one person has died. There are 198 additional people being monitored for the virus.

Ellis County reported its first death in the county Monday – a 90-year-old from Midlothian. More than a dozen people have tested positive for the virus in Ellis County.

One person has also died in Johnson County where there are eight confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Other counties in North Texas have less than a handful of COVID-19 cases.

