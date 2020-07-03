Dallas County reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, setting single-day record

Dallas County reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a stunning number showing a serious outbreak is taking place in one of Texas’ most populous areas.

Health officials reported 1,085 new cases and six deaths. It’s the second day in a row a new record was set for new cases reported in a single day – Thursday there were 708 new cases.

“We are entering into a very critical time in the fight against COVID-19 and are seeing an explosive surge in community spread,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

There have been 42 COVID-19 deaths so far this week, the deadliest of the pandemic.

The deaths were: a Grand Prairie man in his 60s, an Irving woman in her 60s, a Garland woman in her 60s, a Farmers Branch man in his 70s, an Irving man in his 70s, a Dallas woman in her 90s.

There have been 23,675 COVID-19 cases and 393 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

Dallas County Health Director Dr. Philip Huang warns that if July 4th looks like Memorial Day, hospitals will eventually be overloaded.

Huang said Dallas County is seeing "remarkable increases" in the number of COVID-19 cases and the newly enacted statewide mask mandate could help slow the spread, but said it’s just as important for Texans to stay home this holiday weekend.

