Dallas County reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a row

For the third day in a row, Dallas County has reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, continuing a rising trend in new coronavirus cases.

County health officials reported 1,062 new cases, though there were no new deaths reported on Sunday.

The brings the county's totals to 25,840 cases and 395 deaths.

"The situation is that we are experiencing rampant community spread and it’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted out Sunday.

Health experts said the continued increase in daily cases shows that there is more community spread.

Dallas County Health officials said Sunday there is a 33 percent positivity rate of people who go to a hospital with symptoms.

During this Fourth of July weekend, state and health officials have urged people to celebrate in small groups or at home.

“The hardest part about all of this, the numbers we are getting today, yesterday, and tomorrow, those are in effect of what was going on a couple weeks ago,” said Dr. John Carlo, who is on the Texas Medical Association Coronavirus Taskforce. “There's going to be a tendency to connect on Monday with the number of cases that we are going to see. The reality is we are still going to be a few weeks away from seeing the effect of what this weekend did in terms of adding new cases on.”

Dr. Carlo said Dallas County hospitals still have capacity for sick patients.

But he added that the county can’t afford to see another wave coupled with the current wave hospitals are seeing now.

The county health department said a third of the total deaths in the county come from people in nursing homes

Tarrant County reported 585 new cases Sunday, but health officials said those new cases were from Thursday, July 2. The new cases from July 3-5 will be reported on Monday.

These new cases means Tarrant County surpassed 14,000 COVID-19 cases.

