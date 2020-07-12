Dallas County reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for 10th straight day

For the tenth day in a row, Dallas County health officials reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases.

There were 1,174 new coronavirus cases reported Sunday, along with two deaths.

This brings the county's totals to 33,800 cases and 451 deaths from the coronavirus.

The two new deaths were a Dallas man in his 60s and man in his 80s who lived at a long-term care facility in Dallas.

Both had underlying health conditions.

"We can stop the surge of cases going higher if we all take responsibility and make our best choices. You focus on the micro-level, and by that I mean focus on your family and your circle, and let our team focus on the macro-level," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted.

