Dallas County reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases Saturday, with 862 from state backlog

Dallas County reported 1,086 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, but Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said more than 500 of those new cases are from May, June, and July due the state’s backlog.

In total, Jenkins said 862 of the cases reported Saturday were from the "state’s problematic electronic lab reporting system."

He said there are technically 574 “new” cases, but it’s not known if any of the August cases are backlogged from the beginning of the month or if they're current cases.

Jenkins added that Dallas County had a daily average of only 256 new cases reported this week, which is significantly down from a month ago, when there was an average of 916 new cases a day for the week of July 18.

Earlier this week, Dallas County reported its lowest daily COVID-19 case count since late April, with 104 new cases.

There were six new deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 31 this week, and 855 in total.

Jenkins said this was one of the lowest reported weekly death totals since mid-June.

