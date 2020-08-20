Dallas County reports 104 recent COVID-19 cases; lowest case count since April

article

Dallas County reported on Thursday its lowest daily COVID-19 case count since late April.

Health officials on Thursday reported 308 new cases of the novel coronavirus. 204 of them were backlogged cases from June and July. They also reported three new deaths.

Excluding backlogged cases, the county reported only 104 recent cases, making it the lowest daily case count since April 29. On that day, Dallas County reported 112 cases.

“With the continued problems at the state, if you get tested for COVID-19, it’s very important to follow all CDC guidance and isolate from everyone if you believe you have the virus until you get your test results,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “It’s up to all of us to do all that we can to lower the spread of COVID-19, keep our businesses open and get to a place where our children can return to school.”

The new deaths included a Dallas man in his 30s with no underlying health conditions and a Mesquite woman in her 60s and a Dallas man in his 70s both with underlying health conditions.

The new cases bring the county’s total cases to 66,772 and 846 deaths.

