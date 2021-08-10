Texas hospital officials testify before Senate committee about struggle to fill nurse openings

The situation with COVID-19 hospital cases in North Texas is growing more urgent by the day.

Dallas County recorded an average of 1,009 new cases each day over the last three days.

Younger people ages 18 to 49 make up the biggest increase in hospital cases, and the vast majority are unvaccinated.

The highly contagious delta variant now accounts for 97% of new cases in North Texas.

There is also a sharp rise in pediatric hospitalizations and a dramatic shortage of intensive care beds for children.

In Tarrant County, the COVID hospitalization rate is above 18%, which were levels we last saw in February.

Parkland Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Chang says he currently has so many job openings his nursing managers can no longer actively recruit. He says the hospital has had to temporarily close certain practice areas in order to divert those staffers to help treat covid patients.

It’s a problem for hospitals across the state.

Dr. Chang testified before the State Senate Committee on Health and Human Services on Tuesday. He says he currently has 470 open nursing positions at Parkland he cannot fill as COVID hospitalizations continue to rise.

Part of the problem, he says, is competing with other hospitals for the same dwindling talent pool.

"Well, your sister agency is going to offer X. Well, I guess we have to offer more," he said.

In order to handle the load of COVID patients, Dr. Chang says he had to temporarily close certain clinics that provide primary care, amongst other things.

"I had to make the decision two weeks ago to transfer pregnant patients to other hospitals because staffing, not because I didn't have beds," he said.

The staffing shortage is a major concern echoed by the Harris Health System CEO Dr. Esmaeil Porsa

"We can't compete with private hospitals," he said.

Dr. Porsa says his two hospitals have 133 open nursing positions. A staffing agency told him on Monday the going rate is $226 per hour. Pre-pandemic, the hourly rate for a traveling RN was between $65 and $120

"$150K for a nurse for 13 weeks as a safety net hospital, I cannot compete with that," he said.

Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the Department of State Health Services to use staffing agencies to help fill the gaps. Federal funds can be used to pay their salaries.

"I believe in 3 to 5 days, you're going to see nurses in fields and hospitals working," said Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

He told the committee he'll use the state data to determine where the critical need is and fill those openings first.

Rural communities are a priority.

The state will also open additional antibody infusion centers. One will be in Fort Worth.

The state's top doctor says 97% of COVID patients in Texas hospitals are unvaccinated.

Pediatrics and those age 30 to 49 are of greatest concern.

"It is clear that the delta variant is spreading very fast. It's quite dangerous," said DSHS Dr. John William Hellerstedt. "And it’s now producing the need for hospitalization in, if you will, relatively younger age groups."

Harris Health is offering nurses a $10,000 recruiting fee and another $10,000 bonus to try and entice them from going elsewhere. Still, the CEO says oftentimes it’s not enough.

The president of the Texas Hospital Association on Tuesday sent out a letter applauding the state's help finding out-of-state medical staff.