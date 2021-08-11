Students in 33 North Texas school districts head back to school

article

Nearly three dozen North Texas school districts welcomed students back on Wednesday.

Several districts in Collin County including Allen, Plano and Prosper ISDs were among those starting school. In Dallas County, Grand Prairie ISD and Mesquite ISD returned. Azle, Castleberry and Lake Worth ISDs went back in Tarrant County. And in Denton County, it was the first day for Lewisville and Ponder ISDs.

Mask Mandates

All students are learning in-person this year in Mesquite ISD. The district has no virtual option.

Masks are not required but that could soon change. A Dallas judge issued a temporary restraining order saying Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates does not help combat the pandemic.

The ruling came after Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and the attorney for about a dozen North Texas parents argued the governor overstepped is authority by limiting the actions local officials can take during the COVID-19 crisis.

Outside Mesquite’s Tosch Elementary School, FOX 4 talked to parents on both sides of the issue.

"I definitely hope that they do put a mask mandate in because wearing the masks is important. Because we don’t know who has COVID, who doesn’t have COVID or who doesn’t know they have COVID. And it’s just better protection, especially in an enclosed classroom," said Kahdessa Henderson, a Mesquite ISD parent.

"I’m gonna side with Abbott on this," said Sam Rodriguez, another parent. "I’ve explained to them that, you know, some people choose to wear a mask and others don’t. And there’s nothing wrong with that. Just respect each other."

Both Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs are requiring masks for everyone inside school buildings despite the governor’s order. All other North Texas school districts are waiting to see how the debate plays out in court.

In San Antonio, a Bexar County district court judge also approved a temporary restraining order overriding the governor’s ban and allowed mask requirements for schools and public buildings in that county. But an appeal is expected.

The Texas Supreme Court will ultimately make the final ruling.

Back-to-School Fears & Anxiety

Many parents, students and teachers are starting the year feeling anxious because of the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases and the highly contagious delta variant.

From the changing policies to the return to the classroom, licensed psychologist Dr. Jessica Gomez with Momentous Institute offers suggestions to help families cope.

"I think this year given what we’ve all lived through, we had a summer that seemed a little bit closer to normal or what we’re used to and now we’re coming back with another surge and children are mostly unvaccinated. So, I think getting back into this routine presents very different challenges for parents and our children, especially if they haven’t been in that typical rhythm given last year’s choice," she said.

They may have expected a normal school year without COVID-19 protocols and mask requirements. Now it seems like this school year will have additional challenges.

Dr. Gomez talked about the idea of "letting the glitter settle."

"What we focus on is teaching our children and families about their brains and emotions because they are very connected. And what the science shows us is that children know how their brain works and what their emotions are. And when they feel big feelings if they just take a moment and breathe and let their glitter settle or their amygdala settle, they are more likely to be able to manage those emotions and make good choices that lead to the behaviors and emotions that we expect," she said.

She encouraged families to acknowledge the anxiety that’s there and get into a routine.

