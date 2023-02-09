Dallas County Health and Human Services building locked down over reports of active shooter
DALLAS - The Dallas County Health and Human Services building is currently locked down with a large police presence outside, after reports of an active shooter in the area.
The Dallas County Sheriff's Office, US Marshals and Dallas police were seen around the building.
SKY 4 spotted people leaving the building as it was being evacuated.
The call was originally reported at 2:54 p.m. as an active shooter on foot.
Police sources tell FOX 4 no one is hurt, no one has been found with a gun and no one is in custody.
Police are going floor to floor to search for possible suspects.
The building is located off of I-35 near Medical District Drive.
More information is expected to be released shortly.
This is a developing situation. The story will be updated as more information is released.