Dallas County Health and Human Services building locked down over reports of active shooter

The Dallas County Health and Human Services building is currently locked down with a large police presence outside, after reports of an active shooter in the area.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office, US Marshals and Dallas police were seen around the building.

SKY 4 spotted people leaving the building as it was being evacuated.

The call was originally reported at 2:54 p.m. as an active shooter on foot.

Police sources tell FOX 4 no one is hurt, no one has been found with a gun and no one is in custody.

Police are going floor to floor to search for possible suspects.

The building is located off of I-35 near Medical District Drive.

More information is expected to be released shortly.

This is a developing situation. The story will be updated as more information is released.