Dallas County says its computer systems are secure following cybersecurity attack

Dallas County said its computer systems are secure following a cybersecurity attack.

A ransomware group claims it gained access to county data, but that is not confirmed.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said he wants to avoid what he calls "premature assumptions."

Commissioner John Wiley Price said county offices followed proper protocols to secure equipment after the incident was discovered.

He said county law enforcement officers are restricting access on their web portals as a precaution.

Price is mostly concerned about any impact to employees, since that is the county's most sensitive data.

"Keep in mind, Dallas County, most of the data we got is public, We’ve got to protect our employees, but most of the data, you want to know about, it's public," Price said.

The county hired a consulting group to determine the extent of the breach and what was affected.