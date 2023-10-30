Hacking group claims they have thousands of Dallas County files

Dallas County is working to learn the extent of a cyberattack on its systems.

"On October 19, 2023, Dallas County became aware of a cybersecurity incident affecting a portion of its environment," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

The county says it immediately took steps to contain the incident and hired an external cybersecurity group to perform an investigation.

"As the investigation is still ongoing, we do not want to make premature assumptions about the extent of impact or other details, which may evolve as the forensic investigation advances," Jenkins said in the statement.

Dallas County says it will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Hacking group Play claimed to have acquired private documents from the county, according to posts by cybersecurity analysts online.

The group did not indicate the type of data stolen in the post.

Play is threatening to make the data public on Nov. 3, according to the post.

Play is responsible for an attack on the City of Oakland earlier this year that crippled systems and compromised private data.

Dallas County did not address the people responsible for the attack.

Related article

The City of Dallas dealt with a ransomware attack of its own earlier this year.

The group, Royal, took down several city pages for weeks and damaged equipment and software.

The hackers stole the equivalent of more than 800.000 digital files, which involved 1.2 terabytes of data.

The attack also exposed the personal information of at least 30,000 people.