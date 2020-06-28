Dallas County again sets daily record for new COVID-19 cases; Now has more than 20,000 total cases

article

For the second day in a row, Dallas County reported a record one-day total for new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

County officials reported 570 cases, which puts the county's total number of cases over 20,000. There was also one new death reported.

There have been 20,165 confirmed cases and 352 deaths from the coronavirus.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said he sent a letter to Governor Greg Abbott asking for mandatory masking and a new “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order.

He added that the number of people hospitalized from COVID-19 has doubled this month.

