Dallas Co. District Attorney rescinds policy that would not prosecute baby formula, diaper theft

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot announced he is rescinding one of his office policies on prosecuting theft of certain items.

During his first term, Creuzot set a policy that would not prosecute the theft of necessary items like food, diapers and baby formula between $100-$750, a class B misdemeanor.

Thefts under $100 do not go through the DA's office, they are handled by Municipal Courts.

On Monday, Creuzot announced that through data analysis he found that the policy had zero impact on crime, positively or negatively.

"I have come to the understanding that this policy is more aspirational than realistic and rather than helping those in need, I have watched that population, and primarily people of color, be blamed for a rise in crime," said Creuzot in a statement.

Creuzot says his office will use its discretion to decide when to prosecute the cases.

He says his office will continue to use pre-trail intervention programs and community resources to get vulnerable populations the help they need.