Funeral for to be held Monday for Grand Prairie police officer killed in the line of duty

A funeral will be held for Grand Prairie police officer Brandon Tsai on Monday.

Tsai, 32, died in the line of duty last week after he crashed his police cruiser during a chase with a driver who had a fake temporary license plate.

Officer Tsai will be honored at the funeral at Gateway Church on North Carrier Parkway in Grand Prairie at 11 a.m.

Suspect arrested in Grand Prairie police officer's death

Following the funeral, a procession will be held to take Officer Tsai's body to Wade Funeral Home in Arlington.

Drivers may see a slowdown on the George Bush Turnpike and on SH 360 during the procession, which is scheduled to begin around 12:50 p.m.

Members of Tsai's family from as far away as Hong Kong are expected to attend today's service.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department is also expected to attend.

Prior to joining the Grand Prairie Police Department in January Officer Tsai spent 5 years as a member of the LAPD.

Hundreds attended a vigil for Tsai was held on Friday night.

The public is encouraged to attend Monday's funeral.