3 injured in shooting at opening night of Dallas club

South Dallas
DALLAS - Three people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting during the opening night of a Dallas club early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at a club celebrating its opening weekend along Todd and Elsie Faye Heggins streets in South Dallas.

Police said a parking lot fight ended in gunfire.

Detectives don't know if the wounded individuals were targeted or innocent bystanders. They are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made at this time.