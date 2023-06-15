Expand / Collapse search

Two charged with murder in Dallas parking lot shooting

Old East Dallas
DALLAS - Two suspects have been charged with murder for a shooting in an Old East Dallas parking lot this April.

Dallas police say 21-year-old Rogelio Castro-Gomez was shot while in a vehicle on East R.L. Thornton near south Henderson Avenue on April 16.

Castro-Gomez was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries on June 13.

23-year-olds Jose Sandoval Johnson and Valeria Garcia have now been charged with murder.

Jose Johnson (Source: Dallas Sheriff's Office)

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.